Senior IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer – adopting modern workplace solutions!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service! Most of the work will be Management and Maintenance of all Windows Systems, Virtual Platforms and Microsoft 365 Services.

The Company: Your partner in mobile device management, mobile endpoint security and modern workplace IT solutions.

The Position: We’re looking for a highly skilled IT Support Engineer to be based permanently in Isando. The pay range on offer is R30 000.00 to R45 000.00 Package Per Month.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

MCP, MCSE, MCITP or other related certificates – highly beneficial

ITIL – advantageous

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

Must be South African with a valid South African ID and fluent in Afrikaans

5+ years in a Senior Server Engineer role working in a multi-domain enterprise-level environment

Attention to detail

Mature individual with a strong ability to work independently and in a team

Drive to meet Deadlines

Someone who enjoys working within rules, set boundary’s and structure

Committed and stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Technical Skills:

Windows Server

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 endpoint Manager

Skills with mobile device management – beneficial

Mimecast

Cisco Umbrella – beneficial

Cisco Meraki – beneficial

Fortigate

VMWare or HyperV understanding

Responsibilities:

Management and maintenance of all Windows systems, Virtual Platforms, and Microsoft 365 services

Support Mimecast across multiple domains, which involves, troubleshooting mail flow and implementing and reviewing policies in line with best practices

Understanding Virtualization technologies such as VMWARE or HyperV

Manage and troubleshoot server and general networking.

Knowledge of FireWalls such as Fortigate

Strong focus on best practices and repeatable standardized processes

Understanding of basic SQL administration and troubleshooting

Manage server and endpoint patching

Participate in projects with agreed policies, and procedures and ensure that all project deadlines are met

Analyze vulnerability reports and address vulnerabilities found on servers and endpoints

Installation of SSL certificates on Exchange

Understand and manage FTP, sFTP platforms

Ensure on-prem, Mimecast and Microsoft 365 are set up in accordance with industry best practice

Experience with enterprise storage desired

Coordinate the troubleshooting and the support tickets with external providers

Develop and maintain technical and functional documentation for required systems

Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures for relevant servers and systems

Adhere to the control policy for any changes

Make recommendations to management to improve systems and processes

Stay abreast of the latest technology and work with Senior Manager on potential upgrades

Execute duties in accordance with ITIL framework guidelines

Must have an Infrastructure support background

Experience with endpoint security

3rd line support to desktop team for complex problems

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

