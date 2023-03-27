SQL Developer

One of our largest Financial Institution is looking to appont a SQL Datawarehouse Developer.

12 Month contract.

Competencies Required:

Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS;

Must hold applicable tertiary bachelors degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar);

Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data

vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).

-Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS

MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space

considered advantageous).

Experience working in Agile environment

Role Requirement:

Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development);

BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous though not required;

Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous;

Fluency in SQL transact;

Fluency in SQL server;

Fluency in SSIS;

Fluency in SSRS;

Ability to elicit and document requirement from data client and not be absolutely dependent on tech spec or BRD;

Experience using BIMLFLEX, visual studio or MDS advantageous

Desired Skills:

SQL Transact

SQL Server

SSIS

SSRS

Datawarehouse

