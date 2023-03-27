SQL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

One of our largest Financial Institution is looking to appont a SQL Datawarehouse Developer.
12 Month contract.
Competencies Required:
Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRS;
Must hold applicable tertiary bachelors degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar);
Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (experience in warehouse, data lake or data
vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years).
-Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS
MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space
considered advantageous).
Experience working in Agile environment
Role Requirement:
Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development);
BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous though not required;
Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous;
Fluency in SQL transact;
Fluency in SQL server;
Fluency in SSIS;
Fluency in SSRS;
Ability to elicit and document requirement from data client and not be absolutely dependent on tech spec or BRD;
Experience using BIMLFLEX, visual studio or MDS advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SQL Transact
- SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Datawarehouse