Systems / Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 27, 2023

Systems / Business Analyst

  • BCom or BSc Degree in Industrial Engineering and Diploma in Management Services

  • Project Management

  • Business and Analytical Background

  • Systems Design nd Documentation experience

  • MS Development will be an advantage

Minimum Requirements:

Desired Skills:

  • BCom or BSc Degree in Industrial Engineering
  • Systems Business Analyst
  • Informatics

