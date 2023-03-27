Technical Business Analyst – 19Evdb – Gauteng Johannesburg

The IM Business Analyst is expected to do the following:

Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats

Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components

Gather and interpret requirements from the business:

Gather and interpret requirements, drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key Business Requirements Analyse and decompose relevant business processes Stakeholder mapping Requirements mapping and -tracing Recommend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures

Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Define the success criteria for solution testing

Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring

Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution

Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.

Experience:

Diagnosis: Analysis, reflection and use of data over a longer time period.

Diagnoses individual cases or situations and compare methods to choose the best method for dealing with each issue or case.

The ability to visualize complex issues

Effective Stakeholder Management

5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst, preferably in a mining IT environment

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, demonstrable experience in Technical Writing

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Ability to work under pressure

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments advantageous

Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops

Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS

Experience in requirements management tools

Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps)

Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation

Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality output

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

Recording and accounting of effort, delivery of measurable and quantifiable value to cost

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

BABOK

Technical Systems

Mining Systems

