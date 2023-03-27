Technical Business Analyst – 19Evdb

The IM Business Analyst is expected to do the following:
- Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats
- Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
- Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business:
- Gather and interpret requirements, drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement
- Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes
- Stakeholder mapping
- Requirements mapping and -tracing
- Recommend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures
- Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
- Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution
- Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.
Experience:
Diagnosis: Analysis, reflection and use of data over a longer time period.
Diagnoses individual cases or situations and compare methods to choose the best method for dealing with each issue or case.
- The ability to visualize complex issues
- Effective Stakeholder Management
- 5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst, preferably in a mining IT environment
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, demonstrable experience in Technical Writing
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments advantageous
- Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
- Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS
- Experience in requirements management tools
- Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps)
- Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation
- Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality output
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
- Recording and accounting of effort, delivery of measurable and quantifiable value to cost
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- BABOK
- Technical Systems
- Mining Systems