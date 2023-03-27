Technical Business Analyst – 19Evdb

Mar 27, 2023

The IM Business Analyst is expected to do the following:

  • Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats

  • Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

  • Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components

  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business:

    • Gather and interpret requirements, drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement

    • Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

    • Analyse and decompose relevant business processes

    • Stakeholder mapping

    • Requirements mapping and -tracing

    • Recommend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures

  • Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project

  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

  • Define the success criteria for solution testing

  • Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring

  • Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

  • Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution

  • Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.

Experience:

Diagnosis: Analysis, reflection and use of data over a longer time period.

Diagnoses individual cases or situations and compare methods to choose the best method for dealing with each issue or case.

  • The ability to visualize complex issues

  • Effective Stakeholder Management

  • 5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst, preferably in a mining IT environment

  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills, demonstrable experience in Technical Writing

  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments advantageous

  • Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.

  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops

  • Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS

  • Experience in requirements management tools

  • Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps)

  • Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation

  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality output

  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

  • Recording and accounting of effort, delivery of measurable and quantifiable value to cost

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • BABOK
  • Technical Systems
  • Mining Systems

