Test Analyst

We are looking for a Test Analyst who has experience with both Manual and Automation Testing, to join our team. The team and client are based in Johannesburg, but we can consider someone situated anywhere in South Africa.

Experience required:

4+ years experience

Technical Testing

Back-end Testing

Telecoms experience (preferred)

Automation testing

Key Accountabilities

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using the testing tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex queries on Github and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

Tools/ Technologies:

SQL, Jira, Postman, Selenium, Java, Agile/ Scrum experience.

Further details:

Location preference (Johannesburg)/ work from anywhere

Contract position

Senior level (4+ years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

SQL

API

Postman

Selenium

Java

