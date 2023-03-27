Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Stepping into the TEST ANALYST position, you will be responsible for implementing controls as well as managing the overall DEFECT MANAGEMENT PROCESSES for the business. This role is crucial to ensure constant delivery of the platform and is pivotal in ensuring that all defects are well managed and resolved as quickly as possible.

You will need to set up new controls and processes to track and report on defects while providing dashboards for regular and live reporting using Jira and Confluence in order to keep the project team up to date.

Working across multiple teams, you will need to facilitate regular meetings with vendors in order to resolve any blockers as well as liaise with technical and testing teams to assess defects and improve targeted testing.

Desired Skills:

Defect Management

Defect triaging

Defect Logging

Incident management

ISTQB

ISEB

Regression testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

This LEADING WEALTH MANAGEMENT services firm has brought a BRAND-NEW investment platform to the South African market and is backed by an award-winning Financial Services Conglomerate. Their International & Local Investment Products are the first of its kind in South Africa and with technology, customer- centricity and automation being at the centre of their ethos, they are redefining the Investment Industry.

This LEADING WEALTH MANAGEMENT services firm has brought a BRAND-NEW investment platform to the South African market and is backed by an award-winning Financial Services Conglomerate. Their International & Local Investment Products are the first of its kind in South Africa and with technology, customer- centricity and automation being at the centre of their ethos, they are redefining the Investment Industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position