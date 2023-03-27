VDI Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a VDI Applications-Lifestyle Specialist. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Requirements:

5+ years Working Experience in an equivalent role

Operations experience with Citrix VDI and App stack

Experience with windows desktops and server support

Experience with Windows Terminal Server

Experience with software packaging and image creation

Experience with hardware and software lifecycle

Experience with ITIL processes (Problem, Incident, Change management)

Essential Skills:

Experience in Citrix XenApp / VMware Published Applications

Experience in Software package, installation & conversion tools, e.g., MSI and Software installation Capture tools

Experience in Analysis of Application Business needs and Requirements

Experience in Documentation of Published Application deployments, legacy (e.g., Visual Basic .vbs) and modern (e.g., MSIX, PowerShell based psadt) installation method

General client & server OS (Windows, Red Hat, Linux, etc.) experience

Experience in operation of Windows Servers (higher then 2016) and Windows Client (Windows 10) OS troubleshooting and patch management

Experience Citrix Xen-Desktop (higher than 7.x), Xen-App (higher than 7.x) full stack and Citrix XenServer (higher than 7.x)

Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues

Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Xenapp

Citrix

VMWare

VDI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

