VDI Specialist

Mar 27, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a VDI Applications-Lifestyle Specialist. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years Working Experience in an equivalent role
  • Operations experience with Citrix VDI and App stack
  • Experience with windows desktops and server support
  • Experience with Windows Terminal Server
  • Experience with software packaging and image creation
  • Experience with hardware and software lifecycle
  • Experience with ITIL processes (Problem, Incident, Change management)

Essential Skills:

  • Experience in Citrix XenApp / VMware Published Applications
  • Experience in Software package, installation & conversion tools, e.g., MSI and Software installation Capture tools
  • Experience in Analysis of Application Business needs and Requirements
  • Experience in Documentation of Published Application deployments, legacy (e.g., Visual Basic .vbs) and modern (e.g., MSIX, PowerShell based psadt) installation method
  • General client & server OS (Windows, Red Hat, Linux, etc.) experience
  • Experience in operation of Windows Servers (higher then 2016) and Windows Client (Windows 10) OS troubleshooting and patch management
  • Experience Citrix Xen-Desktop (higher than 7.x), Xen-App (higher than 7.x) full stack and Citrix XenServer (higher than 7.x)
  • Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues
  • Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • Xenapp
  • Citrix
  • VMWare
  • VDI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *