VDI Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a VDI Applications-Lifestyle Specialist. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Requirements:
- 5+ years Working Experience in an equivalent role
- Operations experience with Citrix VDI and App stack
- Experience with windows desktops and server support
- Experience with Windows Terminal Server
- Experience with software packaging and image creation
- Experience with hardware and software lifecycle
- Experience with ITIL processes (Problem, Incident, Change management)
Essential Skills:
- Experience in Citrix XenApp / VMware Published Applications
- Experience in Software package, installation & conversion tools, e.g., MSI and Software installation Capture tools
- Experience in Analysis of Application Business needs and Requirements
- Experience in Documentation of Published Application deployments, legacy (e.g., Visual Basic .vbs) and modern (e.g., MSIX, PowerShell based psadt) installation method
- General client & server OS (Windows, Red Hat, Linux, etc.) experience
- Experience in operation of Windows Servers (higher then 2016) and Windows Client (Windows 10) OS troubleshooting and patch management
- Experience Citrix Xen-Desktop (higher than 7.x), Xen-App (higher than 7.x) full stack and Citrix XenServer (higher than 7.x)
- Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues
- Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Xenapp
- Citrix
- VMWare
- VDI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years