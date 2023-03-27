Velocity acquires Stellarise

Velocity Technology Group has acquired 100% of Stellarise, a London-based Managed Services Provider, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will add significant new customers, technical support staff and add significant deployment skills in Microsoft Intune and Autopilot technologies.

Velocity Technology Group moved into the UK market one year ago and has completed a number of Microsoft services related projects already. This acquisition will augment their existing customer base in the region and allow access to additional skills and localised support.

Jonathan Kropf, Velocity Technology Group’s UK and Europe CEO, comments: “The acquisition of Stellarise gives us an immediate foothold into the UK market and more importantly, a platform from which to build our UK and European business.

“We are looking forward to offering all our customers the unique security first approach that Stellarise has become synonymous with.”