Angular Developers X2

Senior Angular Developer – Remote Position (JHB/CPT)

Accelerate your learning curve in this world class environment!!!

R 700 000 – R 860 000 P/a Plus Benefits Plus study opportunities



Do you LOVE programming? This leader is looking for your Angular skills.

Relevant IT qualification – Bachelor’s degree OR Diploma in IT related field

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of UX and CX Principles

Extensive experience with browser-based technologies.

Experience consumption of REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes

Implementing complex software designs using the following Frontend stack. (HTML, CSS, Angular)

CSS / Bootstrap

JavaScript

Angular 8.0

Typescript

Rest API Consumption

Node NPM Modules

Unit testing via Karma

Agile/Scrum

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Senior Angular Developer

Remote

Agile/Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position