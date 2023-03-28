Associate Software Engineer

Responsibilities:

Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.

Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.

Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.

Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.

Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.

Own the quality of software.

On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.

3rd level product support.



Personal skills

Autonomy, sense of ownership and urgency.

Excellent analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent learning ability.

Good organization and prioritization.

Great communication.

Customer orientation.

Team player.

Technical skills

Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.

Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.

Experience with commercial software development.

Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.

Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.

Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).

Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.

Experience of database concepts and implementation.

Tech Stack

Frontend:

React (TypeScript)

Django (Python) (occasionally)

Backend:

Python

Go (occasionally)

Other tools:

GitHub workflows

Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

ArgoCD

It’s a plus if you have the following:

Is curious or experienced with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Wants to work on improving team agility.

Enjoys intellectual and technical challenges!

