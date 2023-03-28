Associate Software Engineer

Mar 28, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.
  • Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.
  • Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.
  • Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.
  • Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.
  • Own the quality of software.
  • On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.
  • 3rd level product support.


Personal skills

  • Autonomy, sense of ownership and urgency.
  • Excellent analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent learning ability.
  • Good organization and prioritization.
  • Great communication.
  • Customer orientation.
  • Team player.

Technical skills

  • Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.
  • Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.
  • Experience with commercial software development.
  • Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.
  • Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.
  • Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).
  • Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.
  • Experience of database concepts and implementation.

Tech Stack
Frontend:

  • React (TypeScript)
  • Django (Python) (occasionally)

Backend:

  • Python
  • Go (occasionally)

Other tools:

  • GitHub workflows

  • Azure
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • ArgoCD

It’s a plus if you have the following:

  • Is curious or experienced with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
  • Wants to work on improving team agility.
  • Enjoys intellectual and technical challenges!

