Associate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:
- Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.
- Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.
- Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.
- Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.
- Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.
- Own the quality of software.
- On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.
- 3rd level product support.
Personal skills
- Autonomy, sense of ownership and urgency.
- Excellent analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent learning ability.
- Good organization and prioritization.
- Great communication.
- Customer orientation.
- Team player.
Technical skills
- Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.
- Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.
- Experience with commercial software development.
- Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.
- Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.
- Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).
- Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.
- Experience of database concepts and implementation.
Tech Stack
Frontend:
- React (TypeScript)
- Django (Python) (occasionally)
Backend:
- Python
- Go (occasionally)
Other tools:
- GitHub workflows
- Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ArgoCD
It’s a plus if you have the following:
- Is curious or experienced with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
- Wants to work on improving team agility.
- Enjoys intellectual and technical challenges!
Responsibilities:
- Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.
- Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.
- Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.
- Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.
- Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.
- Own the quality of software.
- On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.
- 3rd level product support.
Personal skills
- Autonomy, sense of ownership and urgency.
- Excellent analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent learning ability.
- Good organization and prioritization.
- Great communication.
- Customer orientation.
- Team player.
Technical skills
- Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.
- Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.
- Experience with commercial software development.
- Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.
- Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.
- Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).
- Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.
- Experience of database concepts and implementation.
Tech Stack
Frontend:
- React (TypeScript)
- Django (Python) (occasionally)
Backend:
- Python
- Go (occasionally)
Other tools:
- GitHub workflows
- Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ArgoCD
It’s a plus if you have the following:
- Is curious or experienced with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
- Wants to work on improving team agility.
- Enjoys intellectual and technical challenges!
Desired Skills:
- experience on the front-end technology stack.
- experience on back-end technologies
- • Solid programming skills
- design patterns
- building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).