BI Developer (Power BI / Power Apps) contract (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 28, 2023

  • Creating and developing visuals for dashboards as well as modelling data.

  • Providing rich and informative insights based on the data that the client provides.

  • Development (creating visuals for dashboards and modelling data).

  • Data mining and modelling.

  • Optimise of reports and queries.

  • Input into the technical discussions and analysis.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications, skills & experience required:

  • Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma/certification.

  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ Power BI development experience.

Technical skills required:

  • Power BI

  • T-SQL

  • DAX

  • Tabular and Multidimensional Models

  • Must have strong data mining and modelling experience

Advantageous skills:

  • Power Apps (advantage)

  • MS BI Stack (advantage)

  • Cloud (Azure)

