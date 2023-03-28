BI Developer (Power BI / Power Apps) contract (TB)

- Creating and developing visuals for dashboards as well as modelling data.
- Providing rich and informative insights based on the data that the client provides.
- Optimise of reports and queries.
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications, skills & experience required:
- Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma/certification.
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ Power BI development experience.
Technical skills required:
- Power BI
- T-SQL
- DAX
- Tabular and Multidimensional Models
- Must have strong data mining and modelling experience
Advantageous skills:
- Power Apps (advantage)
- MS BI Stack (advantage)
- Cloud (Azure)
