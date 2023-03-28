New Vacancy Alert!!
Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing sector is looking to employ X2 Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
- Analyse, design and standardise all relevant processes
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations
- Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
- Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities)
- System Roll out and Go-Live support
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Dana Analysis
- IT development