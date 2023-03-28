Business Analyst

Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing sector is looking to employ X2 Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Analyse, design and standardise all relevant processes

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations

Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities)

System Roll out and Go-Live support

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Dana Analysis

IT development

