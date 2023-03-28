Business Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

Mar 28, 2023

Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing sector is looking to employ X2 Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Analyse, design and standardise all relevant processes
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations
  • Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities)
  • System Roll out and Go-Live support
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Dana Analysis
  • IT development

