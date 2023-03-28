Business Intelligence Analyst

Mar 28, 2023

Purpose:
Provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with other BI tools and data visualization technologies (e.g. QlikView)
  • Knowledge of cloud computing, big data, and machine learning technologies
  • Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
  • Experience with Agile development methodologies

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement business intelligence solutions using Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView
  • Analyze and interpret complex data to provide actionable insights to support business decisions.
  • Develop and maintain data models, dashboards, and reports to meet business requirements
  • Collaborate with management to understand their reporting needs and provide data-driven insights
  • Implement data visualization best practices and ensure data accuracy, consistency, and relevance
  • Utilize Azure to manage and store large data sets and ensure data security and privacy

Requirements:

  • 1 – 2 years BI Analyst experience
  • Proven experience as a BI analyst using Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView
  • Strong understanding of data visualization, data warehousing, and data management concepts
  • Knowledge of Azure services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, and Azure SQL Database
  • Proficient in SQL and experience with other data query languages (e.g., DAX, M)
  • Ability to work with large and complex data sets and perform data analysis and modeling.
  • Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Desired Skills:

  • BI Analyst experience
  • Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView
  • data visualization

