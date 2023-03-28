Business Intelligence Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Purpose:

Provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with other BI tools and data visualization technologies (e.g. QlikView)

Knowledge of cloud computing, big data, and machine learning technologies

Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code

Experience with Agile development methodologies

Responsibilities:

Design and implement business intelligence solutions using Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView

Analyze and interpret complex data to provide actionable insights to support business decisions.

Develop and maintain data models, dashboards, and reports to meet business requirements

Collaborate with management to understand their reporting needs and provide data-driven insights

Implement data visualization best practices and ensure data accuracy, consistency, and relevance

Utilize Azure to manage and store large data sets and ensure data security and privacy

Requirements:

1 – 2 years BI Analyst experience

Proven experience as a BI analyst using Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView

Strong understanding of data visualization, data warehousing, and data management concepts

Knowledge of Azure services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, and Azure SQL Database

Proficient in SQL and experience with other data query languages (e.g., DAX, M)

Ability to work with large and complex data sets and perform data analysis and modeling.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

