Cobol Developer

Our client is looking to recruit a COBOL Developer who is innovative and talented who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of their efficient and enthusiastic teams with a minimum of 6 years’ experience.

Knowledge and experience required:

At least 6 years Analysis and Software Development experience

Mainframe

Online and Batch Development

Cobol

IMS

Hogan experience preferred

Excellent analytical and design skills

Payments experience preferred

JCL

Experience in Online and Batch development

Incident and Defect resolution

Software testing

12 months contract

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Johannesburg

