Cobol Developer – Gauteng

Mar 28, 2023

Our client is looking to recruit a COBOL Developer who is innovative and talented who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of their efficient and enthusiastic teams with a minimum of 6 years’ experience.

Knowledge and experience required:

  • At least 6 years Analysis and Software Development experience
  • Mainframe
  • Online and Batch Development
  • Cobol
  • IMS
  • Hogan experience preferred
  • Excellent analytical and design skills
  • Payments experience preferred
  • JCL
  • Experience in Online and Batch development
  • Incident and Defect resolution
  • Software testing

12 months contract
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Mainframe
  • Cobol
  • IMS
  • Hogan
  • JCL
  • Analysis
  • Software Development

