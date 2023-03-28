Cobol Developer – Gauteng

Our client is looking to recruit a COBOL Developer who is innovative and talented who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of their efficient and enthusiastic teams with a minimum of 6 years’ experience.
Knowledge and experience required:
- At least 6 years Analysis and Software Development experience
- Mainframe
- Online and Batch Development
- Cobol
- IMS
- Hogan experience preferred
- Excellent analytical and design skills
- Payments experience preferred
- JCL
- Experience in Online and Batch development
- Incident and Defect resolution
- Software testing
12 months contract
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Mainframe
- Cobol
- IMS
- Hogan
- JCL
- Analysis
- Software Development