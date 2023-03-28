Crypto adoption surges in Japan, Russia and Brazil

While last year is viewed as a devastating year for cryptocurrencies, global adoption still grew – with some countries seeing many more users than others.

According to data from BitcoinCasinos.com, Japan, Russia, and Brazil saw the biggest crypto adoption growth in 2022, with the number of crypto users in the three countries surging by 117%, 95%, and 78% YoY respectively.

The Statista Global Consumer Survey showed crypto adoption remained a non-western trend, with consumers from countries in Asia and South America most likely to own or use cryptos in 2022.

Although India and China still represent the world`s largest crypto nations, both countries were outperformed by Japan when talking about crypto adoption growth. Statistics show Japan saw the biggest YoY crypto adoption growth of all surveyed countries, with the number of users surging by a massive 117% YoY to 9,6-million in Q4 2022.

Russia ranked on a high second place with a 95,4% increase between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, possibly due to the economic consequences of its war in Ukraine. It is estimated that over 14,3-million Russians, or around 10% of the total population, currently own cryptocurrency.

The Statista Consumer Survey showed Brazil was the third biggest gainer regarding crypto adoption in 2022. Between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, the number of people using or owning digital coins jumped by 78% or four times more than in the US. The country had around 32,3-million crypto users at the end of 2022, representing the third largest crypto nation behind India and China.

The world`s largest crypto nation, India, saw a 49,4% annual growth in crypto adoption with the number of people using or owning cryptos rising to over 79-million. China follows with 64,5-million crypto users, but has a much lower annual crypto growth rate of 26,5%.

According to a Statista survey, France and the UK stand close to India regarding crypto adoption in 2022. The number of crypto users in France surged by 46% to 3,8-million in 2022, while the UK saw a 45% year-over-year increase and 4,7-million crypto users.

Still, Germany has the most crypto users of all European countries. According to Statista, around 5,9-million people in Germany used or owned cryptocurrency in Q4 2022, almost 28% more than in the same quarter a year before.

Although far behind the largest crypto nations in the total number of users, European countries had the highest value of crypto trades per user in 2022. Italy and Greece were the absolute winners, with over $111 000 worth of crypto trades per user in Q4 2022. The UK followed with a huge $91 700.

In comparison, the value of crypto trades per user in the US stood at $73 200, while India and China saw $13 000 and $10 900 worth of crypto trades per user respectively.