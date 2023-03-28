CX Analyst

Mar 28, 2023

A well-established business is seeking CX Analyst for a 12 month contract position.
Qualifications Essential

  • Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
  • Relevant Qualification in Customer Experience Design (CPPM from IQ Business preferrable)

Qualification Preferred

  • Post Graduate Degree in Technology / Information Management
  • SAFe Agile certification

Experience:

  • A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
  • Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
  • Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design
  • Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
  • Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
  • Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
  • Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
  • Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):

  • Identification of personas as input to CX Design
  • Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
  • Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
  • Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
  • Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
  • Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
  • Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

