CX Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking CX Analyst for a 12 month contract position.

Qualifications Essential

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management

Relevant Qualification in Customer Experience Design (CPPM from IQ Business preferrable)

Qualification Preferred

Post Graduate Degree in Technology / Information Management

SAFe Agile certification

Experience:

A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)

Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)

Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design

Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale

Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments

Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential

Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage

Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):

Identification of personas as input to CX Design

Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases

Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios

Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives

Support development teams during the development and test life cycle

Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required

Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

