Data Analyst / SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 28, 2023

Role Purpose:
Data Analyst/SQL Developer, SQL, Reporting and Business Intelligence, Data Architect, Data Cleansing/Normalization, Agile Methodologies

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Two years of professional SQL experience with a focus on large scale data warehousing and analytics projects preferred.
  • The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Azure SQL DB, Data Factory, Power Platform, Power BI and Power Apps.
  • 5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required

Requirements

  • The role is a SQL/Azure Developer to assist the Real-time Data Enablement team to develop and implement data driven business solutions.
  • Output will be assisting in developing, enhancing, maintaining the departments business solutions
  • Assist with Real-time Operational, Analytical and integration data, i.e. design, build, test, go-live and support Azure based Operational Data Store as well as on-prem system integration Transactional Data Warehouse.
  • Analyze business requirements, technical abilities, and delivery of proposed solution design.
  • Analyze existing systems, its functioning related to the data it generates and advising RDE management on real-time best practices
  • Architect, Design, Develop and testing of Real-time Data Reporting.
  • Identify and log risks and issues to minimize project/business impact.
  • Training and support of end-users.
  • Ensure that the RDE Data platform is in line with best practices across the industry / market.

Desired Skills:

  • large scale data warehousing
  • analytics projects
  • SQL DBA
  • SQL DB’s
  • T SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • Azure SQL DB
  • Data Factory
  • Power Platform
  • Power BI and Power Apps
  • SQL/Azure Developer

