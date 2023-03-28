Role Purpose:
Data Analyst/SQL Developer, SQL, Reporting and Business Intelligence, Data Architect, Data Cleansing/Normalization, Agile Methodologies
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Two years of professional SQL experience with a focus on large scale data warehousing and analytics projects preferred.
- The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Azure SQL DB, Data Factory, Power Platform, Power BI and Power Apps.
- 5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required
Requirements
- The role is a SQL/Azure Developer to assist the Real-time Data Enablement team to develop and implement data driven business solutions.
- Output will be assisting in developing, enhancing, maintaining the departments business solutions
- Assist with Real-time Operational, Analytical and integration data, i.e. design, build, test, go-live and support Azure based Operational Data Store as well as on-prem system integration Transactional Data Warehouse.
- Analyze business requirements, technical abilities, and delivery of proposed solution design.
- Analyze existing systems, its functioning related to the data it generates and advising RDE management on real-time best practices
- Architect, Design, Develop and testing of Real-time Data Reporting.
- Identify and log risks and issues to minimize project/business impact.
- Training and support of end-users.
- Ensure that the RDE Data platform is in line with best practices across the industry / market.
Desired Skills:
- large scale data warehousing
- analytics projects
- SQL DBA
- SQL DB’s
- T SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Azure SQL DB
- Data Factory
- Power Platform
- Power BI and Power Apps
- SQL/Azure Developer