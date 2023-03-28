Desktop Engineer II – Gauteng Centurion

We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer for a permanent opportunity in Cape Town.
The role objective is general support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ N+
Preferred Qualification:
- MCDST
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- ITIL advantageous
- Customer support soft skills
Experience Required:
- 5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and End-user Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Server Support would be advantageous
Duties/Responsibilities:
- General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests
Work Environment:
- Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment.
Physical Demands:
- Assist with moving of IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML