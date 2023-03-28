Desktop Engineer II – Gauteng Centurion

Mar 28, 2023

We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer for a permanent opportunity in Cape Town.

The role objective is general support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • A+ N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • MCDST

  • Hardware Certifications is advantageous

  • ITIL advantageous

  • Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

  • 5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and End-user Support

  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

  • Server Support would be advantageous

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work Environment:

  • Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment.

Physical Demands:

  • Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

