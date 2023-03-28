Desktop Engineer II

We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer for a permanent opportunity in Cape Town.

The role objective is general support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

A+ N+

Preferred Qualification:

MCDST

Hardware Certifications is advantageous

ITIL advantageous

Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and End-user Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Server Support would be advantageous

Duties/Responsibilities:

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work Environment:

Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment.

Physical Demands:

Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

