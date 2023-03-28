Enterprise Architecht at Mogale Solution Providers

PURPOSE OF THIS JOB

The Enterprise Architect will be responsible for the translation of management’s business objectives and requirements into a comprehensive, detailed, and technical vision that will enable the successful construction, deployment and management of an integrated hardware and software solutions platform. The role will be responsible for establishing IT system specifications, and a determining an optimal sequence of implementation tasks. The Enterprise Architect serves as a bridge between the primary business stakeholders/executive team and the Company’s development teams (Data, Application, Infrastructure, Hardware and Integration) and strives to identify and develop synergies across the development enterprise

Accountable for the reviewing, developing and maintain of the THE COMPANY’s IT architecture.

Review and evaluate the current state of THE COMPANY’s architecture (‘as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture.

Recommend and develop the future state (‘to-be’) architecture to ensure that a road map for the THE COMPANY to follow.

Build the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state.

Recommend and provide changes to the business in easily digestible iterative changes instead of a ‘big ban’ approach where everything needs to change at once.

Provide a set of steps to move into the direction of the future state gradually and/or prioritise as per business need.

Provide a test bed for new ideas that may not pan out – tried and tested with minimal business disruption and financial impact to the business.

Work in liaison with business stakeholders to develop Business Architecture Roadmaps containing tactical and strategic initiatives to reach target business capabilities. Identify and resolve dependencies and impacts across the architecture landscape.

Design solutions based on business requirements that align with Reference Architecture policies and standards.

Provide expertise in designing solutions for custom requirements.

Provide direction and management to ensure that enhancements and modifications to the system adhere to all System and Business Development Methodology and Quality of Service Standards in order to deliver a quality enhancement that meets business requirements..

Collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and conduct stakeholder reviews of architecture roadmaps and designs.

Determine Enterprise Architecture policy and standards definition and evolution and works with PMO to coordinate project pipeline management.

Engage relevant peers from other disciplines or domains during implementation of Solution Architecture/Design.

Evangelize and syndicate high-level Enterprise Architect strategy across the enterprise and to the Company’s key stakeholders

Accountable to build a defined life cycle around reviewing the future state THE COMPANY’s enterprise architecture/Ensure traceability of work done by creating a tool that aligns all components together in order to facilitate that:

IT decisions are made consistently across the enterprise

Facilitates traceability to the overall strategy of the organization

Empowers the right IT decisions to be made

Removes the conflict of interest in decision making

Enables auditability and accountability of decision making

Eases governance

Provide progressive ideas for moving the THE COMPANY forward with more advanced concepts or architectures.

Ensure governance by defining and establishing processes by which software and operating models are built.

Assist with change management so that the business can:

Adapt to the enterprise structure

Change perceptions in business

All resources in the business to develop their skills accordingly

Ensure enterprise architecture review are done periodically to evaluate and address technology standards adherence

Design and present Architecture concepts to various high level committee structures; i.e. IT Steering Committee and Exco.

Assist with user training for new implementations to ensure that support is provided to business.

Interfaces with internal and external Clients to determine scope of work being performed and issue resolutions.

Author Enterprise Architecture documents for specific projects/programs clearly articulating goals, constraints, and rationale for all architecturally significant decisions. Lead scoping and design sessions across cross-functional teams. Lead the process of determining technical infrastructure design. Consult with different groups to analyse and understand and achieve functional requirements, objectives, desired features, and overall user experience. Collaborate on technical reviews of applications to assess the quality of their solution.

Perform application portfolio rationalization. Analyse, define, and document system architecture and design for data, workflow, security, hardware integration, operating system environment, interfaces with other systems, internal and external checks and controls, and outputs. Identify key components and requirements necessary to ensure that architecture of the integrated environment is capable of reaching maximum levels of availability, efficiency, scalability and security.

Assist Enterprise Architects in socializing and syndicating policies and standards across Technology realms. Act as a champion to help all facets of the development enterprise (hardware, software, integration) to understand and adopt these standards and policies. Collaborate in Enterprise Architecture planning initiatives to arrive at:

Current state architecture

Client state architecture

Roadmap

Risks & constraints

EA policy and standard definition

KEY INTERNAL LIAISON RELATIONSHIPS

Key Interfaces

Staff & Management

KEY EXTERNAL LIAISON RELATIONSHIPS

External Customers and Suppliers

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Bachelors Degree eg. Computer Science, Bcom Information Technology

10 years’ experience in IT Governance, Enterprise Architect or Software Development role

Experience within a DFI or Banking environment will be an added advantage. 5 years’ experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role

TOGAF and Zachman certification an added advantage

Familiar with the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP,SOA, Zachman

Experience within Financial Services or related industry (at least 3 years direct experience preferred)

Demonstrated Business Analysis/Data Mining experience

Understanding of basic accounting and loan management

Very Strong technical expertise and proven design skills with breadth of knowledge across architecture disciplines.

SKILLS & ABILITY

Dispute/conflict resolution skills

Research skills coupled with excellent communication skills.

Good relational skills (an ability to get along with different kinds of people in a professional environment)

COMPETENCIES

TECHNICAL SKILLS

Planning & Organizing

Is relied on to help others plan and organise their workload.

Effectively uses advanced time management processes to deal with high workload and tight deadlines.

Organises, prioritises and schedules tasks so they can be performed within budget and with the efficient use of time and resources.

Achieves goals in a timely manner, despite obstacles encountered, by organising, reprioritising and re-planning

Presentation Skills

Knows how to deliver arguments persuasively by employing a range of advanced presentation techniques (e.g. the appropriate use of body language, how to close a presentation so that the audience continues to think about the subject matter etc.).

Has knowledge of various feedback mechanisms to check levels of audience understanding.

Business Acumen

Negotiations

Desired Skills:

Information Seeking and Analysis

Self-Awareness & Self Control

Decisiveness

Impact and Influence

Achievement Orientation

Planning & Organizing

Presentation Skills

Business Acumen

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

