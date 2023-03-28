Our client is looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer who will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing various applications.
Responsibilities
- Develop and design relevant code.
- Create test driven environment.
- You take ownership of your work.
- Use different development methodologies.
Requirements:
- BSc / Diploma in IT
- Experience in C# Web API, .NET Core, Angular, MS SQL, Azure DevOps
- Data Structures, Async Programming
- SOLID Principles, TDD (Test Driven Development)
- Analytical with strong problem-solving skills.
- Meet deadlines and have strong communications skills.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- C#
- .NET Core
- AngularJS
- Web API
- Azure DevOps
- TDD
- SOLID
- Data Structures
- Problem solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development