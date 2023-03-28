Full Stack Developer

Mar 28, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer who will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing various applications.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and design relevant code.
  • Create test driven environment.
  • You take ownership of your work.
  • Use different development methodologies.

Requirements:

  • BSc / Diploma in IT
  • Experience in C# Web API, .NET Core, Angular, MS SQL, Azure DevOps
  • Data Structures, Async Programming
  • SOLID Principles, TDD (Test Driven Development)
  • Analytical with strong problem-solving skills.
  • Meet deadlines and have strong communications skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Development
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • AngularJS
  • Web API
  • Azure DevOps
  • TDD
  • SOLID
  • Data Structures
  • Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *