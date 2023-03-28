Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer who will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing various applications.

Responsibilities

Develop and design relevant code.

Create test driven environment.

You take ownership of your work.

Use different development methodologies.

Requirements:

BSc / Diploma in IT

Experience in C# Web API, .NET Core, Angular, MS SQL, Azure DevOps

Data Structures, Async Programming

SOLID Principles, TDD (Test Driven Development)

Analytical with strong problem-solving skills.

Meet deadlines and have strong communications skills.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

C#

.NET Core

AngularJS

Web API

Azure DevOps

TDD

SOLID

Data Structures

Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position