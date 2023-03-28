Full Stack SQL Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Mar 28, 2023

Role

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Skills

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL, full stack Software Development role
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies
  • MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
  • Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
  • Other Languages
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices
  • Coding

Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage .
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • Coding
  • Javascript
  • Microservices

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

