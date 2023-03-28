Industrial Business Processes Specialist – Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal

EDUCATION:
- BSc Degree: , Industrial Engineering or Information Systems, Project Management
- Experience with various methodologies including Waterfall, Agile, Siz Sigma, PMBOK or similar
EXPERIENCE:
- 5+ years’ experience as a process analyst or related role
- Diverse background in different industries (Engineering, Banking, Manufacturing etc)
- Experience with various Reporting systems such as Excel, SAP etc.
KPA’s:
- Provide first line support and administration of the IMS and CAPA systems.
- Serve as the custodian of the documents published on the IMS.
- Conduct regular review of existing business processes with business owners and process stakeholders.
- Facilitate process design, analysis, documentation, and optimization.
- Liaise with clients to define requirements and needs.
- Establish, improve, and map all forestry business processes.
- Populate monthly & other relevant reports.
JOB COMPETENCIES / ATTRIBUTES/SKILLS
- Proven knowledge and skills in design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes.
- Proven portfolio of completed projects & processes. (This will be tested in an interview)
- Possess advanced understanding of business functions, workflows, and processes.
- Excellent communications skills and self-motivated
- Detailed knowledge of workflow and process control software
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good interpersonal, Communication and probing personality type
- Proven experience working closely with management.
- Proven experience working in a professional environment.
- Code EB Driver’s License
Desired Skills:
- Industrial
- Business
- Processes