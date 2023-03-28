Industrial Business Processes Specialist – Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal

Mar 28, 2023

EDUCATION:

  • BSc Degree: , Industrial Engineering or Information Systems, Project Management
  • Experience with various methodologies including Waterfall, Agile, Siz Sigma, PMBOK or similar

EXPERIENCE:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a process analyst or related role
  • Diverse background in different industries (Engineering, Banking, Manufacturing etc)
  • Experience with various Reporting systems such as Excel, SAP etc.

KPA’s:

  • Provide first line support and administration of the IMS and CAPA systems.
  • Serve as the custodian of the documents published on the IMS.
  • Conduct regular review of existing business processes with business owners and process stakeholders.
  • Facilitate process design, analysis, documentation, and optimization.
  • Liaise with clients to define requirements and needs.
  • Establish, improve, and map all forestry business processes.
  • Populate monthly & other relevant reports.

JOB COMPETENCIES / ATTRIBUTES/SKILLS

  • Proven knowledge and skills in design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes.
  • Proven portfolio of completed projects & processes. (This will be tested in an interview)
  • Possess advanced understanding of business functions, workflows, and processes.
  • Excellent communications skills and self-motivated
  • Detailed knowledge of workflow and process control software
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good interpersonal, Communication and probing personality type
  • Proven experience working closely with management.
  • Proven experience working in a professional environment.
  • Code EB Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

  • Industrial
  • Business
  • Processes

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *