IT Support Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

The IT Support Engineer is to provide day-to-day IT support to our KZN staff and our remote examination sites. Will be required to provide IT support, perform maintenance and solutions to all applications and technical matters on the server, workstation, and mobile device environments across all operatingsystems in within the organization. This is to ensure our staff is able toaccess all IT resources they need, and that their network is operating optimally.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum Diploma in InformationTechnology/ Information Systems or equivalent qualifications

Experience working on Microsoft Azure server environments

Experience working on domain controllers / active directory

Maintain wired and wireless networks, desktops, and server computers

Diagnoseand troubleshoot hardware problems

Setupand install computer equipment

Networking,firewalls, routing, RMM, and excellent documentation

2 -5 Years within an IT Desktop Support environment or IT Support Engineer

MCSE(advantageous)

AppleMac Certification (advantageous)

ITIL Foundation (advantageous)

O365, Windows10 and 11 and strong troubleshooting skills

Desired Skills:

Hardware troubleshooting

PC Support

Help Desk Support

Remote Desktop

Remote support

Software troubleshooting

