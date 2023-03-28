IT Support Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

The IT Support Engineer is to provide day-to-day IT support to our KZN staff and our remote examination sites. Will be required to provide IT support, perform maintenance and solutions to all applications and technical matters on the server, workstation, and mobile device environments across all operatingsystems in within the organization. This is to ensure our staff is able toaccess all IT resources they need, and that their network is operating optimally.
Minimum requirements:
-
Minimum Diploma in InformationTechnology/ Information Systems or equivalent qualifications
-
Experience working on Microsoft Azure server environments
- Experience working on domain controllers / active directory
- Maintain wired and wireless networks, desktops, and server computers
- Diagnoseand troubleshoot hardware problems
- Setupand install computer equipment
- Networking,firewalls, routing, RMM, and excellent documentation
- 2 -5 Years within an IT Desktop Support environment or IT Support Engineer
- MCSE(advantageous)
- AppleMac Certification (advantageous)
- ITIL Foundation (advantageous)
- O365, Windows10 and 11 and strong troubleshooting skills
Desired Skills:
- Hardware troubleshooting
- PC Support
- Help Desk Support
- Remote Desktop
- Remote support
- Software troubleshooting