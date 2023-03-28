Jnr JavaScript/TypeScript Developer (Node.js) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

A provider of cutting-edge Custom Workflow Apps seeks a talented & ambitious Jnr JavaScript/TypeScript Developer with Node.js experience to join its team working on a variety of projects and solving complex challenges. Your role will entail designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using the latest technologies and contributing to the implementation of scalable, high-quality systems. The business works closely with clients to ensure that they are involved and informed throughout the entire project & the goal is to deliver a minimum viable product (MVP) as soon as possible and continually test and improve the solution throughout the project life cycle. As a team, you will help design the whole application, starting with the process design, then the data schema and finally the view flow. All of the applications are built on the JourneyApps platform.

