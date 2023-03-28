Junior Server Engineer

We are recruiting a Junior Server Engineer for a permanent opportunity at Waterfront, Cape Town.

Role Objective:

Guidance and support End User Computing Support team to ensure complex issues are resolved

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements in support of client-contracted KPIs and objectives

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

CompTIA A+ and/or N+

2012 R2

MCSE/MCSA Windows Server Certification (7410 exams or above)

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL v3 or 4

Windows Server Administration Fundamentals

Degree in Information Technology (BSc Computer Science)

Experience Required:

Administration of Microsoft Active Directory

Administration of Microsoft Servers

Antivirus setup and administration

Experience in management of VMWare

Proficient in MS Office 365 administration

Management of 3 rd party backups

party backups Remote Support

1-3 Years of IT Experience in Server Support

2 – 5 Years of IT Experience in remote End User Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Duties/Responsibilities:

Administration of Active Directory

Administration of MS O365 (exchange online)

Support of 3rd party antivirus

Administration of virtual server environment (Hyper-V, VMWare)

Troubleshoot network-related issues before escalating them to the Networks team

Set up and management of group policies

Involvement in business projects as a project resource

Provisioning of servers as required

Virtualization of server in line with the business strategy

Basic administration of SharePoint

Creation and execution of PowerShell scripts

Time management to ensure deadlines are met

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to measure the delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users with the resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work environment:

Working within a team onsite at the client

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

