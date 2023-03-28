We are recruiting a Junior Server Engineer for a permanent opportunity at Waterfront, Cape Town.
Role Objective:
- Guidance and support End User Computing Support team to ensure complex issues are resolved
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements in support of client-contracted KPIs and objectives
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- CompTIA A+ and/or N+
- 2012 R2
- MCSE/MCSA Windows Server Certification (7410 exams or above)
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL v3 or 4
- Windows Server Administration Fundamentals
- Degree in Information Technology (BSc Computer Science)
Experience Required:
- Administration of Microsoft Active Directory
- Administration of Microsoft Servers
- Antivirus setup and administration
- Experience in management of VMWare
- Proficient in MS Office 365 administration
- Management of 3rd party backups
- Remote Support
- 1-3 Years of IT Experience in Server Support
- 2 – 5 Years of IT Experience in remote End User Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Administration of Active Directory
- Administration of MS O365 (exchange online)
- Support of 3rd party antivirus
- Administration of virtual server environment (Hyper-V, VMWare)
- Troubleshoot network-related issues before escalating them to the Networks team
- Set up and management of group policies
- Involvement in business projects as a project resource
- Provisioning of servers as required
- Virtualization of server in line with the business strategy
- Basic administration of SharePoint
- Creation and execution of PowerShell scripts
- Time management to ensure deadlines are met
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to measure the delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users with the resolution progress of incidents and requests
Work environment:
- Working within a team onsite at the client
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML