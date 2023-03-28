Junior Server Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 28, 2023

We are recruiting a Junior Server Engineer for a permanent opportunity at Waterfront, Cape Town.

Role Objective:

  • Guidance and support End User Computing Support team to ensure complex issues are resolved

  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements in support of client-contracted KPIs and objectives

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • CompTIA A+ and/or N+

  • 2012 R2

  • MCSE/MCSA Windows Server Certification (7410 exams or above)

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL v3 or 4

  • Windows Server Administration Fundamentals

  • Degree in Information Technology (BSc Computer Science)

Experience Required:

  • Administration of Microsoft Active Directory

  • Administration of Microsoft Servers

  • Antivirus setup and administration

  • Experience in management of VMWare

  • Proficient in MS Office 365 administration

  • Management of 3rd party backups

  • Remote Support

  • 1-3 Years of IT Experience in Server Support

  • 2 – 5 Years of IT Experience in remote End User Support

  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Administration of Active Directory

  • Administration of MS O365 (exchange online)

  • Support of 3rd party antivirus

  • Administration of virtual server environment (Hyper-V, VMWare)

  • Troubleshoot network-related issues before escalating them to the Networks team

  • Set up and management of group policies

  • Involvement in business projects as a project resource

  • Provisioning of servers as required

  • Virtualization of server in line with the business strategy

  • Basic administration of SharePoint

  • Creation and execution of PowerShell scripts

  • Time management to ensure deadlines are met

  • Guidance and support End User Computing Support team to ensure complex issues are resolved

  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements in support of client-contracted KPIs and objectives

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to measure the delivery of services

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users with the resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work environment:

  • Working within a team onsite at the client

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *