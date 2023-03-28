Manual Tester at RecruiTech

My client is an exciting software development consultancy that is looking for a Junior Software Tester. You will work alongside smart, experienced mentors who believe strongly in your technical growth.

Responsibilities:

Black Box / Functional software testing

Drafting test cases, logging issues and creating test reports

Testing web and mobile applications

Requirements:

ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level beneficial

Experience working with, or an interest in Agile methodologies

Has a very good eye for detail

Has a passion for learning and applying knowledge

Keen to further their certifications in testing is a self-starter

Interested in working in a consulting environment with a variety of clients

Relevant tertiary qualification preferred

Minimum 1 year experience as a manual software tester

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

