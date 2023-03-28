Manual Tester at RecruiTech

My client is an exciting software development consultancy that is looking for a Junior Software Tester. You will work alongside smart, experienced mentors who believe strongly in your technical growth.
Responsibilities:
- Black Box / Functional software testing
- Drafting test cases, logging issues and creating test reports
- Testing web and mobile applications
Requirements:
- ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level beneficial
- Experience working with, or an interest in Agile methodologies
- Has a very good eye for detail
- Has a passion for learning and applying knowledge
- Keen to further their certifications in testing is a self-starter
- Interested in working in a consulting environment with a variety of clients
- Relevant tertiary qualification preferred
- Minimum 1 year experience as a manual software tester
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate