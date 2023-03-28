MCSA FP&A Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking MCSA FP&A Analyst

To assist the MCSA Financial Reporting Manager to co-ordinate the budget, planning and target setting processes and perform ad hoc analysis for the MCSA.

Qualifications:

Must be a CA (SA)

Experience & Skills:

Minimum 2 years’ post article relevant experience in a similar role

Experience in complex financial modelling in large multi-currency group

Sound knowledge of IFRS and Taxation rules

SAP system experience

Advanced excel skills

