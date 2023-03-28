MCSA FP&A Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 28, 2023

A well-established business is seeking MCSA FP&A Analyst
To assist the MCSA Financial Reporting Manager to co-ordinate the budget, planning and target setting processes and perform ad hoc analysis for the MCSA.
Qualifications:

  • Must be a CA (SA)

Experience & Skills:

  • Minimum 2 years’ post article relevant experience in a similar role
  • Experience in complex financial modelling in large multi-currency group
  • Sound knowledge of IFRS and Taxation rules
  • SAP system experience
  • Advanced excel skills

