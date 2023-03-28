A well-established business is seeking MCSA FP&A Analyst
To assist the MCSA Financial Reporting Manager to co-ordinate the budget, planning and target setting processes and perform ad hoc analysis for the MCSA.
Qualifications:
- Must be a CA (SA)
Experience & Skills:
- Minimum 2 years’ post article relevant experience in a similar role
- Experience in complex financial modelling in large multi-currency group
- Sound knowledge of IFRS and Taxation rules
- SAP system experience
- Advanced excel skills
