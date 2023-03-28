Project Manager (Financial Services) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a premier provider of wealth management services, dedicated to empowering their customers to build an investment portfolio that aligns with their financial aspirations. Utilising cutting-edge technology, they offer direct investment opportunities through their user-friendly online platform. Their team of experts is committed to delivering valuable, tailored advice, backed by rigorous research, to meet the unique needs, circumstances and preferences of each customer. Additionally, our client is a leader in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, ensuring that their workforce reflects the communities they serve.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborating with stakeholders to ensure alignment of business objectives by:

Investigating the feasibility of projects.



Defining the project scope to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated.



Identifying and mitigating risks.

Developing project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete projects.

Coordinating the implementation of project systems and processes in line with the required time, cost and quality standards.

Identifying and assigning resources and stakeholders required for the execution of projects.

Determining the project objectives and measures of success used to evaluate project effectiveness.

Tracking and driving the implementation and delivery of the project plan in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of the project.

Creating channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of projects.

Managing project close outs and the assessment of project effectiveness to make recommendations to improve project impact.

Managing project budgets.

Managing project teams to ensure collaboration to achieve optimal cross process integration.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant qualification in Project Management or Business Management.

PMP Certification will be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years experience as a Project Manager.

Experience managing complex projects involving several projects, project teams and departments.

Knowledge and experience of the Project Management methodology.

Experience with the financial services industry would be an advantage.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Financial Services

Feasibility

Learn more/Apply for this position