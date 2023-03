Project Managers – 3 month contract – Secunda – Mpumalanga Secunda

Our client, a leading engineering consulting firm, is looking for 2 Project Managers to join their team for a 3 month contract, in Secunda.

Applicants must have their own transport

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification

10 years relevant experience (i.e.: oil & gas, petrochemical, etc.)

Own reliable transport and valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

project manager

contract

oil & gas

petrochemical

