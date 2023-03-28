SAP ABAP Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP ABAP Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills Required from You:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Hana

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

