Security Specialist

-
The purpose of this role is to provide additional capacity in the Security Risk team.
-
The role forms part of the executive support service team, supports and delivers on physical safety and security under the guidance of the security risk manager.
-
The skills required for this role will also be used to support with the transportation of the board and executive management team as and when required.
-
Due to the nature of this role, the candidate is required to work flexible hours.
DUTIES
Security
- Support the Security Risk manager to maintain an effective and efficient security coverage for Omnia sites
- Conducting advance work and implement pre-established security arrangements
Maintenance
- Support the Security Risk manager in the management of preventative maintenance and emergency repairs of security systems
Investigations
- Support the security Risk manager in the investigation of security and other incidents e.g. SHEQ
Training
- Support the security Risk manager to promote a culture of safety and security awareness, in conjunction with the SHEQ teams
- Support SHEQ training and emergencies
Executive support
- Conduct close protection operations for the board and executive management if required
- Assess and provide discreet surveillance, counter surveillance and analysis of risks and threats
- Where required, support the Security Risk manager to maintain an effective and efficient security coverage for executives’ office and personal homes
- Performing any other duties as required
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade B PSIRA Certification – Advanced First Aid- Advanced Driving license, with a Professional Driving Permit (PDP)
EXPERIENCE
- Defence intelligenceVIP bodyguard/close protection experienceClose protection officer for c-suite clientsKnowledge of CCTV, security and risk practicesMinimum 3 – 5 years working in manufacturing or corporate environment
Desired Skills:
- able to work under pressure
- Flexible
- Good general management
- Manage stakeholders
- Manage conflicting priorities
- Honesty and integrity
- High emotional intelligence
- Committed to excellence
- Excellent guest relations
- Knowledge of security industry
- Knowledge of OHS
- Knowledge of POPIA
- Investigation skills
- Premium escorting
- Reaction and tactical driving
- Computer Literacy
- Teamwork
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate