Security Specialist – Gauteng Fourways

Mar 28, 2023

  • The purpose of this role is to provide additional capacity in the Security Risk team.

  • The role forms part of the executive support service team, supports and delivers on physical safety and security under the guidance of the security risk manager.

  • The skills required for this role will also be used to support with the transportation of the board and executive management team as and when required.

  • Due to the nature of this role, the candidate is required to work flexible hours.

DUTIES
Security

  • Support the Security Risk manager to maintain an effective and efficient security coverage for Omnia sites
  • Conducting advance work and implement pre-established security arrangements

Maintenance

  • Support the Security Risk manager in the management of preventative maintenance and emergency repairs of security systems

Investigations

  • Support the security Risk manager in the investigation of security and other incidents e.g. SHEQ

Training

  • Support the security Risk manager to promote a culture of safety and security awareness, in conjunction with the SHEQ teams
  • Support SHEQ training and emergencies

Executive support

  • Conduct close protection operations for the board and executive management if required
  • Assess and provide discreet surveillance, counter surveillance and analysis of risks and threats
  • Where required, support the Security Risk manager to maintain an effective and efficient security coverage for executives’ office and personal homes
  • Performing any other duties as required

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade B PSIRA Certification – Advanced First Aid- Advanced Driving license, with a Professional Driving Permit (PDP)

EXPERIENCE

  • Defence intelligenceVIP bodyguard/close protection experienceClose protection officer for c-suite clientsKnowledge of CCTV, security and risk practicesMinimum 3 – 5 years working in manufacturing or corporate environment

Desired Skills:

  • able to work under pressure
  • Flexible
  • Good general management
  • Manage stakeholders
  • Manage conflicting priorities
  • Honesty and integrity
  • High emotional intelligence
  • Committed to excellence
  • Excellent guest relations
  • Knowledge of security industry
  • Knowledge of OHS
  • Knowledge of POPIA
  • Investigation skills
  • Premium escorting
  • Reaction and tactical driving
  • Computer Literacy
  • Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

