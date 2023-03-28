Senior Developer /Cloud and Dev Ops -2023-21 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Developer/Cloud and Dev Ops.

To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.

To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Anglo-American landscape is vast

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred

Application Development using C#, SQL and Angular

DevOps practices

Software development practices

This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes.

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy applications

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve Development standards

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications

Create .Net Applications using Angular

Desired Skills:

