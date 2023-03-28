Senior Developer /Cloud and Dev Ops -2023-21

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Developer/Cloud and Dev Ops.
To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.
To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.
The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Anglo-American landscape is vast
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
- Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred
This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes.
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy applications
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve Development standards
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- User management
- Security management
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications
- Create .Net Applications using Angular
Desired Skills:
- DevOps practices
- Application Development using C#
- SQL and Angular
- Software development practices
- Manage an entire project (SDLC)