Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Mar 28, 2023

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in organizational design or related field, with demonstrated success in managing complex projects in a financial sector in a global or multi-national
  • Master’s degree in business, organizational design, or related field; alternatively, bachelor’s degree in business, organizational design, or related field
  • Certification in project management and proven experience in Organisational change management.

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Strong project management skills
  • stakeholders
  • organisational design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Lead the operationalisation and implementation of career frameworks, ensuring they meet business objectives and stakeholder requirements.
– Capitalise on research and analysis to identify areas for improvement and develop recommendations for change.
– Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for organizational design
– Manage project teams, including internal resources and external vendors, to ensure successful delivery of projects on time and within budget.
– Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to gather requirements and gain buy-in for organizational design changes and career frameworks.
– Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders and provide recommendations for
– Monitor project progress and ensure that project deliverables are on track and meet quality
– Develop and implement change management plans to support successful adoption of organizational design changes and career frameworks.
– Provide coaching and support to team members to ensure successful delivery of

