Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum of 5 years of experience in organizational design or related field, with demonstrated success in managing complex projects in a financial sector in a global or multi-national

Master’s degree in business, organizational design, or related field; alternatively, bachelor’s degree in business, organizational design, or related field

Certification in project management and proven experience in Organisational change management.

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Strong project management skills

stakeholders

organisational design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Lead the operationalisation and implementation of career frameworks, ensuring they meet business objectives and stakeholder requirements.

– Capitalise on research and analysis to identify areas for improvement and develop recommendations for change.

– Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for organizational design

– Manage project teams, including internal resources and external vendors, to ensure successful delivery of projects on time and within budget.

– Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to gather requirements and gain buy-in for organizational design changes and career frameworks.

– Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders and provide recommendations for

– Monitor project progress and ensure that project deliverables are on track and meet quality

– Develop and implement change management plans to support successful adoption of organizational design changes and career frameworks.

– Provide coaching and support to team members to ensure successful delivery of

