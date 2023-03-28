Senior Python Developer

Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science/Information technology
- 5+years solid Python coding experience.
- 7+ years software development experience
- Knowledge and experience with one or more development methodologies.
- Experience in developing engineering processes
- Strong knowledge of JavaScript, Python, PostgreSQL, and HTML.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- HTML
- Javascript
- postgreSQL
- Python
About The Employer:
Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa. They are looking to bring onboard an Agile Business Analyst to join their team.